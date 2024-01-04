Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 540,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 488,268 shares.The stock last traded at $19.34 and had previously closed at $19.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 102,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,087,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

