Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 540,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 488,268 shares.The stock last traded at $19.34 and had previously closed at $19.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
