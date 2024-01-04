Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 57,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.