Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 319,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 296,003 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,286. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

