Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,631 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 5.71% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 898,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 507,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 394,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 314,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,696.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

