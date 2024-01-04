Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

