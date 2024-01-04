Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $78.16 and a 12-month high of $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.4373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

