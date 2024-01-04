Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $553,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.