Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,508 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

