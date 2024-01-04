Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 14.1% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $398.45. 18,013,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,234,266. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.38.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

