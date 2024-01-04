Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,075,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,934,781. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.38.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

