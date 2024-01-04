Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
