Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

