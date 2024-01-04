Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Advisor Resource Council’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.3% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

