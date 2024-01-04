Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.1% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $155.90. 2,650,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

