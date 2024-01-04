Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 883.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 27.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $101,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

