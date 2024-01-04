Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Position Boosted by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 956.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,847 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 770.0% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,668,000 after buying an additional 1,093,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,060.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,982,000 after buying an additional 106,879 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 996.3% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period.

RYT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 432,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

