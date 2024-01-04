Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RYU opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.