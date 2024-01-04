Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) is Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $85.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.