Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Position Raised by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 859.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG remained flat at $37.21 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,577. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

