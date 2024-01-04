Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 22,356 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $51.70.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

