Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 64,607 shares.The stock last traded at $11.76 and had previously closed at $11.82.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,003,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 756,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

