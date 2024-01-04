Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 64,607 shares.The stock last traded at $11.76 and had previously closed at $11.82.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
