Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 19,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 46.19%. The company had revenue of C$62.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

