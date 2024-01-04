Iowa State Bank Purchases 828 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 377,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

