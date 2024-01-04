iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.