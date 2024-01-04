iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 705,565 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.11 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

