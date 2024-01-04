iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.87. 546,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,443. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

