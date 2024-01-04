iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $69.00 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

