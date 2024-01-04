iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,360 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $69.01. 7,783,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

