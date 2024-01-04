iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 5.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

