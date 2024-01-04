iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,946. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

