iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 679,552 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.