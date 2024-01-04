iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,405,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 689,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.