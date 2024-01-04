iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.23. 805,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

