iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 447,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.92 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

