iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639,671. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

