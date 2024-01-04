iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA opened at $73.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

