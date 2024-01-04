iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,646,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $527,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.