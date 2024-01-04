iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 461,913 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

