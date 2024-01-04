iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 6.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFV opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.