iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 504,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 382,361 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.55.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 93,641.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,371,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,169,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,574,000 after buying an additional 1,667,053 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

