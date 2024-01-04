iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.