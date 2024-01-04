iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,246 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after buying an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,366 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

