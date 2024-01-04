iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 944,366 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

