iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after buying an additional 882,291 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,366 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

