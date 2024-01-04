iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Cut by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 16.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $188,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,340,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $258.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.49 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

