iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 8.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.31. 297,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,205. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $208.49 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

