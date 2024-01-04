iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lowered by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $259.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,205. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $208.49 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

