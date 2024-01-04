iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

