iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 715,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.