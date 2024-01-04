iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

