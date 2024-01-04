iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

